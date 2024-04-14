×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 10:49 IST

Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged for fourth time at 6.50%

The 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, in a unanimous decision.

Reported by: Business Desk
RBI
Five of six committee members voted in favour of the stance. | Image:self
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep key lending rate unchanged at fourth consecutive policy meeting on Friday, as widely expected, with investors more focused on the regulator's liquidity management plan amid a resurgence in inflation.

The 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, in a unanimous decision. Most economists polled by Reuters had expected it to keep rates steady.

It has raised rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices but RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that transmission of 250 basis point repo rate cut is still incomplete.

The RBI also maintained its policy stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" to ensure inflation progressively aligns with the committee's target while remaining supportive of economic growth, Das said.

Five of six committee members voted in favour of the stance.

Annual retail inflation eased to 6.83 per cent in August, from a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, but remained well above the central bank's 2-6 per cent comfort band.

Governor Das added that inflation is likely to ease in  September which is expected next week. He maintained inflation target of 5.4 per cent for current financial year at 5.4 per cent.

Sharp spikes in food prices have been the main driver as erratic weather conditions hurt production of staples like vegetables, milk and cereals.

Governor Das added that growth projection has been retained at 6.5 per cent for the current financial year with risks evenly balanced.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published October 6th, 2023 at 10:49 IST

