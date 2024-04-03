×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Rolls-Royce kicks off the flight test for its latest business aviation aero engine Pearl 10X

The engine has been selected by French aircraft manufacturer Dassault to exclusively power its brand-new flagship aircraft.

Reported by: Business Desk
Flagship aircraft
Flagship aircraft | Image:Flagship aircraft
Aerospace Breakthrough: Rolls-Royce has announced that it has successfully kicked off the flight test campaign for its latest aero engine for the business aviation market, the Pearl 10X, on the company’s dedicated Boeing 747 flying testbed. As per a company statement, the engine has been selected by French aircraft manufacturer Dassault to exclusively power its brand-new flagship aircraft, the Falcon 10X.

“The start of flight testing is an important milestone for the Pearl 10X programme and for Rolls-Royce as it focuses on growing in the business aviation market, as outlined at last year’s Capital Markets Day,” said the statement. The Pearl 10X is the newest member of the state-of-the-art Pearl engine family and the first Rolls Royce engine ever to power a Dassault business jet, added the statement. 

“The French aircraft manufacturer’s selection of the Pearl 10X for its new top product is further evidence of Rolls-Royce’s position as the leading engine manufacturer in business aviation,” the statement added. “Based in Tucson, Arizona, USA, pilots and flight test engineers will put the engine through its paces over the coming months,” said the statement. “The flight test programme will include engine performance and handling checks at various speeds and altitudes, inflight relights, tests of the nacelle’s anti-icing system and fan vibration tests at various altitudes,” the statement added. 

So far, the development programme on the ground has included the rigorous testing of the new ultra-low emissions ALM combustor, which is compatible with 100 per cent  Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and the new accessory gearbox, which allows for higher additional power extraction, added the statement.  The engine, which surpassed its target thrust levels on the very first test run, will be the most powerful business aviation engine in the Rolls-Royce portfolio, said the company statement. 

Philipp Zeller, Senior Vice President Dassault Business Aviation, Rolls Royce, said: “We are excited to enter into this important next phase of the engine development programme with the start of our flight test campaign. All the tests completed to date confirm the reliability of the engine and show it will meet the performance requirements to power Dassault’s flagship, the Falcon 10X.”

The programme is advancing at pace and has successfully accumulated more than 2,300 testing hours, both on the Advance 2 demonstrator and the Pearl 10X engine configuration, said the company statement. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 19:24 IST

