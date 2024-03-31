Advertisement

Royal Orchid expansion plan: Royal Orchid Hotels, led by Chairman and Managing Director Chander K Baljee, announces ambitious expansion plans for the fiscal year 2024-25. The renowned hospitality group, known for its Royal Orchid and Regenta brands, aims to boost its presence by adding 30-35 new properties across India, equating to approximately 2,000 rooms.

Highlighting a strategic focus on untapped regions, Baljee highlights Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other areas as key targets for expansion. These forthcoming establishments will encompass various segments under management contracts, with a mix of flexi-lease revenue-sharing models.

Regarding employment prospects, Baljee underscores the company's commitment to training and anticipates the addition of 2,000 personnel to accommodate the new room inventory.

In line with India's burgeoning stature as a premier wedding destination, Royal Orchid Hotels aims to capitalise on this trend by augmenting its wedding portfolio. Currently boasting 20 wedding destinations nationwide, the company plans to incrementally expand this offering, potentially adding four to five venues annually. These venues will span a spectrum of locales, from wildlife and heritage resorts to idyllic hillside and beachside retreats.

Royal Orchid Hotels presently maintains a robust presence across more than 65 locations in India, extending its footprint to neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Nepal.

(With PTI inputs)