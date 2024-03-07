×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

RPSG group will invest Rs 55,000 cr over next 3 yrs in green energy: Sanjiv Goenka

Highlighting the areas with huge growth potential in India, Goenka said, " Green energy is the area where huge growth potential lies."

Reported by: Rajat Mishra
Sanjiv Goenka
Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Driving the growth: RPSG group is going to invest Rs 55,000 crore over the next three years mostly towards the green energy projects, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group ( RPSG) said while addressing fourth edition of the Republic India Summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

" We will start planning for our next investment decisions in next 12 months from now," Goenka added.

Sectors Driving Growth

Highlighting the areas with huge growth potential in India, Goenka said, " Green energy is the area where huge growth potential lies." He added further that RPSG group is investing heavily in green energy.

" We are investing in solar, wind, and other green sources of energy.  I can tell you that 60-70 per cent of power distribution done by us will be green," he said.

Changing Business Climate

On being asked about the investment and business climate, Goenka replied, " India under Modi is different,  it is confident and aspirational." He went on to add that going forward Indian will not only conquer the world but will rule the world.

According to him, investment decisions by business community is highly influenced by policies and business environment.

" Right now the confidence is so high, people are becoming fearless as far as investment decisions are concerned," Goenka stated.

He also commended PM Modi for highlighting the importance of scale and of thinking globally. In the backdrop of evolving and changing policies, the business environment has also evolved in India, Goenka opined.

" It's because of PM Modi that we all have started thinking globally and started thinking about scale," he added.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

