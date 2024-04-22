Advertisement

Rupee gains: The rupee climbed by 7 paise to settle at 83.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, buoyed by upbeat domestic markets and a weakened American currency. Forex analysts attributed the rise to a drop in crude oil prices, further bolstering the local unit.

Opening at 83.40 against the greenback at the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee reached an intraday high of 83.32 and a low of 83.45. It eventually closed at 83.37, marking a 7-paise gain from its previous close of 83.44 on Friday.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, expressed optimism regarding the rupee's trajectory, citing improved global risk sentiments due to easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. He cautioned, however, that any resurgence in Middle East conflicts could hinder significant gains. Choudhary projected the dollar-rupee spot price to fluctuate between Rs 83.10 and Rs 83.60.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, measuring the greenback against six major currencies, experienced a marginal uptick of 0.02 per cent, trading at 106.17. Despite easing tensions between Israel and Iran, the dollar remained firm above the 106 mark, supported by a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve.

In the global oil market, Brent crude futures dipped by 0.69 per cent to $86.69 per barrel, contributing to the rupee's upward momentum.

On the domestic front, the benchmark indices rallied, with the Sensex gaining 560.29 points (0.77 per cent) to close at 73,648.62 points, and the Nifty climbing 189.40 points (0.86 per cent) to settle at 22,336.40 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets on Friday, purchasing shares worth Rs 129.39 crore, as per exchange data.

However, India's forex reserves experienced a decline, dropping by $5.401 billion to $643.162 billion for the week ending April 12, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India. Despite this, the overall reserves surged by $2.88 billion to a record high of $648.562 billion in the previous reporting week.

(with PTI inputs)