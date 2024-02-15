Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Rupee gains slightly against US dollar on lower treasury yields

The rupee is expected to trade between 82.90 and 83.10 during the day's session.

Business Desk
Rupees
Rupee gains slightly against US dollar on lower treasury yields | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rupee gains: The rupee edged higher on Thursday, February 14, benefiting from a retreat in US Treasury yields that had surged on the back of higher-than-expected US inflation data.

The Rupee was trading at 83 against the dollar as of 10:20 am, compared to its previous close at 83.03.

The Dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, slipped from its three-month peak on Wednesday and was last quoted at 104.7. Most Asian currencies also saw gains.

Dollar demand from local oil companies initially limited the rupee's rise in early trading, according to a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank.

The Rupee is expected to trade between 82.90 and 83.10 during the day's session, the trader added.

Yields lower in Asia 

The 10-year yields were slightly lower in Asia at 4.23 per cent after declining 5 basis points (bps) on Wednesday following comments from a Federal Reserve official about the potential timing of interest rate cuts.

"Even if inflation comes in a bit higher for a few months, it would still be consistent with our path back to target," said Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee on Wednesday. He also emphasised the need to not wait too long before cutting rates.

Meanwhile, Rupee forward premiums increased slightly, with the one year implied yield up 2 bps at 1.77 per cent after reaching its lowest level in six weeks in the previous session.

"Momentum suggests the dollar-rupee pair will likely consolidate within the narrow range of 82.80 to 83.10, with any upward movement above 83 seen as a selling opportunity," said Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex.

Investors are now awaiting the release of the retail sales and initial jobless claims data later in the day.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

