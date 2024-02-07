English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Rupee maintains steady stance ahead of key events

Market participants are treading cautiously as they await key developments.

Business Desk
Rupee
Rupee | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rupee remains steady: The rupee demonstrated a narrow trading range on Monday, closing nearly unchanged against the US dollar at 83.1325, only slightly deviating from its previous session's close at 83.1150. Market participants are treading cautiously as they await key developments, including the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting and the federal budget presentation.

The dollar index remained stable, hovering around 103.5, while Asian currencies experienced limited fluctuations. The surge in Brent crude oil futures to $84.80, the highest since November, following a drone attack on US forces in Jordan, contributed to concerns about potential disruptions in the Middle East.

Rupee's price action

Routine dollar demand largely influenced the rupee's price action on Monday, according to a foreign exchange trader at a private bank. The currency pair exhibited "limited momentum on either side," resulting in the recent range-bound behaviour within the 83.0575 to 83.18 range over the past two weeks.

Gaurang Somaiya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, anticipates post-budget volatility, referring to the upcoming presentation of the union budget on February 1. Speculations suggest that the government might trim its fiscal deficit by at least 50 basis points while maintaining gross market borrowing for the financial year 2024–25 close to the current fiscal year's level.

The focus also remains on the Federal Reserve's meeting scheduled for Jan. 31. While expectations are for the Fed to maintain benchmark rates, investors are keenly awaiting Chair Jerome Powell's statement for insights into the potential timing of future rate adjustments. Currently, market indicators suggest a nearly 52 per cent probability of a Fed rate cut in March, according to CME's FedWatch tool. As these crucial events unfold, market participants brace for potential shifts in the rupee's trajectory in the coming sessions.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

