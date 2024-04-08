Advertisement

Rupee tracks Fed: The Rupee is anticipated to mirror changes in the likelihood of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in June, alongside government bonds. These markets will closely watch elevated crude oil prices and inflation data from both India and the US during a shortened trading week due to local holidays on Tuesday and Thursday.

Closing at 83.2950 against the US Dollar on Friday, the Rupee saw a marginal weekly gain of 0.1 per cent, rebounding from its record low of 83.4550 on Thursday.

The probability of a Fed rate cut in June decreased to around 51 per cent on Friday, as per CME's FedWatch tool, following better-than-expected job creation figures in March.

Dollar index falls

Despite a slight daily increase, the dollar index experienced a weekly decline of nearly 0.2 per cent. An FX trader from a private bank expressed doubts about the rupee's upward momentum extending beyond 83.20.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Indian government bond yield closed the first week of the new financial year with a slight uptick, settling at 7.1232 per cent on Friday, with a gain of seven basis points. Traders anticipate the yield to fluctuate within the range of 7.07 per cent to 7.15 per cent.

Fed foresees stability

The Fed is unlikely to cut rates soon given the robust job market and expected hot US inflation data, according to ING Bank. The FX trader mentioned earlier stressed the significance of higher US yields and oil prices.

US yields rose following the release of positive job data, while concerns over Fed rate cuts in 2024 led to increased Treasury yields. The benchmark Brent crude contract also surged to its highest level in nearly six months due to supply concerns, influencing investor sentiment and prompting bond investors to monitor oil prices closely.

Upcoming events include consumer inflation data from the US on Wednesday and India's inflation reading on Friday, with the latter anticipated to be at 4.7 per cent year-on-year in March, according to Barclays.

Market unaffected

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to maintain the key interest rate unchanged did not impact market direction, leaving investors to rely on global factors for clear signals.

Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at Bandhan AMC, highlighted the favourable position of shorter-term bonds, citing changes in liquidity stance and lower supply compared to the previous year.

Key upcoming events include US March CPI on Wednesday, US initial weekly jobless claims on Thursday, India's February industrial output on Friday, along with various other economic indicators from both countries.



(With Reuters Inputs)