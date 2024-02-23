Rupee weakens by 8 paise to close at 82.93 against dollar | Image: Republic

Rupee weakens against dollar: The rupee traded in a narrow range and depreciated by 8 paise to close at 82.93 against the US dollar on Friday, influenced by a strong American currency and a subdued trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders noted that the depreciation was driven by foreign fund outflows.

Starting the day at 82.87 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee eventually settled at 82.93, down by 8 paise from its previous close.

Throughout the day, the currency showed a range-bound movement, reaching an intra-day high of 82.84 and a low of 82.96 against the American dollar.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, attributed the decline to dollar demand from importers and elevated crude oil prices.

Positive bias for rupee

Choudhary expressed an expectation for the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias, supported by positive global equities and a weak US dollar. However, he cautioned that any rebound in crude oil prices could limit sharp upside movements. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may also exert pressure on the rupee at higher levels.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.05 percent to 104.00. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.33 percent lower at $82.56 per barrel.

On the domestic equity front, the Sensex declined by 15.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to settle at 73,142.80 points, while the Nifty fell by 4.75 points, or 0.02 percent, to 22,212.70 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, offloading shares worth Rs 1,410.05 crore, according to exchange data.

(with PTI inputs)