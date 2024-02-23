Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Rupee weakens by 8 paise to close at 82.93 against dollar

Throughout the day, the currency showed a range-bound movement, reaching an intra-day high of 82.84.

Business Desk
Rupee closes slightly higher, supported by dollar inflows
Rupee weakens by 8 paise to close at 82.93 against dollar | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupee weakens against dollar: The rupee traded in a narrow range and depreciated by 8 paise to close at 82.93 against the US dollar on Friday, influenced by a strong American currency and a subdued trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders noted that the depreciation was driven by foreign fund outflows.

Advertisement

Starting the day at 82.87 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee eventually settled at 82.93, down by 8 paise from its previous close.

Throughout the day, the currency showed a range-bound movement, reaching an intra-day high of 82.84 and a low of 82.96 against the American dollar.

Advertisement

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, attributed the decline to dollar demand from importers and elevated crude oil prices.

Positive bias for rupee

Choudhary expressed an expectation for the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias, supported by positive global equities and a weak US dollar. However, he cautioned that any rebound in crude oil prices could limit sharp upside movements. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may also exert pressure on the rupee at higher levels.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.05 percent to 104.00. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.33 percent lower at $82.56 per barrel.

Advertisement

On the domestic equity front, the Sensex declined by 15.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to settle at 73,142.80 points, while the Nifty fell by 4.75 points, or 0.02 percent, to 22,212.70 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, offloading shares worth Rs 1,410.05 crore, according to exchange data.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

17 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo