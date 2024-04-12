Advertisement

Shrinking budget gap: Russia is aiming for a smaller budget deficit in 2024 compared to previous plans, according to reports from Ifax. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov disclosed that the anticipated deficit for 2024 is projected to range between 1.4 trillion and 1.5 trillion roubles ($14.94 - $16.01 billion), which is less than initially forecasted.



The Russian government foresees an increase in both budget revenues and expenditures for the current year. This surge is primarily attributed to heightened defence spending to support operations in Ukraine. The finance ministry plans to allocate 36.7 trillion roubles throughout the year, reflecting the intensified defense expenditure.



In its existing budget blueprint, the ministry anticipates revenue generation of 35.1 trillion roubles while recording a deficit of 1.6 trillion roubles, equivalent to 0.9 per cent of the GDP.



Siluanov remarked to Interfax that the budget execution dynamics have improved compared to previous years. He noted that the budget deficit is now forecasted to be in the range of 1.4-1.5 trillion roubles, aligning with the planned expectations.

Budget plan adjustments

Siluanov further mentioned that adjustments to the budget plans for 2025 would be necessary in light of the spending commitments outlined by President Vladimir Putin before his recent re-election. These commitments entail substantial financial allocations, with an estimated additional requirement of 1 trillion roubles annually. However, analysts suggest that the expenditure associated with Putin's promises, particularly in infrastructure and social sectors, could be closer to 2 trillion roubles annually.



Siluanov also addressed the issue of foreign companies withdrawing from Russia, stating that the existing $1 billion monthly limit on foreign currency purchases for settlements with non-residents was effective and would remain unchanged. Noting that major corporate exits have occasionally impacted the value of the rouble, Siluanov highlighted the recent departure of Yandex, Russia's largest technology company, which was acquired by a consortium of Russian investors in a $5.2-billion deal. He acknowledged that while there had been fewer major departures this year, smaller companies were now exiting. However, he said that the established limit on foreign currency transactions was being adhered to.



