Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

Russian rouble steadies after hitting more than 6 month high

Analysts anticipate continued rouble strengthening, potentially pushing the rouble-dollar pair.

Business Desk
Russian Rouble
Russian Rouble | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rouble steadies: The Russian rouble demonstrated stability on Tuesday, consolidating significant gains witnessed in the previous session, during which the currency surged to its highest level in over six months. The rouble held firm against the dollar at 87.58, remaining close to its peak of 87.3725, recorded on June 30.

Against the euro, the rouble exhibited a 0.3 per cent gain, trading at 95.69, and strengthened by 0.1 per cent against the yuan, reaching 12.13. The currency's resilience can be attributed to increased state foreign exchange (FX) sales executed by the central bank. These sales, expected to reach 16.7 billion roubles ($190.7 million) in foreign currency daily until the end of January, were initiated after the finance ministry shifted from purchases to sales due to lower-than-expected oil and gas revenue in December.

Support for the rouble

The ongoing state FX sales, coupled with existing capital controls requiring exporters to convert foreign currency revenues, are acting as pillars of support for the rouble. Analysts, including Alexei Antonov from Alor Broker, anticipate continued rouble strengthening, potentially pushing the rouble-dollar pair towards the robust threshold of 85. However, a mild correction might precede this movement.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, a crucial benchmark for Russia's primary export, experienced a marginal 0.2 per cent decline, settling at $78.00 per barrel. Russian stock indexes, however, faced a downturn, with the dollar-denominated RTS index dropping 0.6 per cent to 1,138.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index also recorded a 0.6 per cent decline, reaching 3,166.4 points.

The dynamics of the rouble's performance underscore the intricate interplay between state interventions, global commodity prices, and geopolitical influences, all contributing to the currency's current trajectory in the financial landscape. Investors are closely monitoring these factors for potential market implications in the coming sessions.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

