Advertisement

Rouble surge: In a move impacting currency dynamics, the Russian rouble saw a notable uptick against the dollar on Tuesday, reaching its highest point in a week. This surge comes in response to the Russian government's proposition to extend capital controls, a measure that has propped up the currency in recent months, until the end of the year.

The capital controls, initiated by President Vladimir Putin through an October decree, mandate exporters to convert foreign currency revenues into roubles. The rouble, which had previously surpassed 100 against the dollar, experienced a shift following the decree's announcement.

Advertisement

Extension of controls

The government's proposal aims to extend these controls beyond their current expiration date in April, providing continued support to the rouble. The currency's resilience is further reinforced by state foreign currency sales and the anticipation of month-end tax payments.

Advertisement

State FX sales, conducted by the central bank, are anticipated to reach approximately 16.7 billion roubles ($190.5 million) in foreign currency daily until the close of January. This strategic move by the finance ministry follows a shift from purchases to sales, prompted by lower-than-expected oil-and-gas revenue in December.

Amidst these developments, Brent crude oil, a pivotal benchmark for Russia's primary export, observed a marginal 0.1 per cent increase, reaching $80.16 per barrel.

Advertisement

Against this backdrop, Russian stock indexes demonstrated positive momentum. The dollar-denominated RTS index saw a 0.4 per cent increase, reaching 1,141.4 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index registered a 0.1 per cent uptick, reaching 3,175.8 points.

(with Reuters inputs)