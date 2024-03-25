×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 13:54 IST

Russian Rouble weakens as Moscow grapples with deadliest terror attack in 20 years

The Rouble's decline to a one-week low, surpassing 93 to the Dollar, reflects investor concerns surrounding the security situation in Russia.

Reported by: Business Desk
Russian Rouble
Russian Rouble | Image:Unsplash
Russian Rouble falls: The Russian Rouble faced downward pressure, hitting a one-week low against the Dollar as the Russian market reopened amidst the aftermath of a deadly shooting rampage near Moscow on Friday evening. The tragic incident prompted a day of mourning in Russia, with flags lowered to half-mast as the nation mourned the loss of lives in the deadliest attack inside the country in two decades.

The Rouble's decline to a one-week low, surpassing 93 to the Dollar, reflects investor concerns surrounding the security situation in Russia following the recent events. However, the Russian currency found support from high oil prices and month-end tax payments, mitigating some of the downward pressure.

As of 0730 GMT, the Rouble remained unchanged against the Dollar at 92.81, after briefly dipping to its lowest level in early trade. Against the euro, it weakened slightly to 100.36, and against the yuan, it shed 0.3 per cent to 12.78.

Investor sentiment was also influenced by the Bank of Russia's decision to hold interest rates steady at 16 per cent on Friday. The central bank cited ongoing inflationary pressures, signaling a commitment to maintaining tight monetary conditions to stabilise inflation and achieve its 4 per cent target.

In addition to these factors, Brent crude oil, a key export for Russia, rose by 0.4 per cent to $85.76 a barrel, providing further support to the Russian economy.

The Rouble is expected to receive additional support later in the week from month-end tax payments, which typically prompt exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Despite the resilience of the Rouble, Russian stock indexes experienced declines, with the Dollar-denominated RTS index falling by 0.5 per cent to 1,107.0 points, and the Rouble-based MOEX Russian index declining by 0.4 per cent to 3,259.5 points.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published March 25th, 2024 at 13:54 IST

