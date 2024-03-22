×

OPINION

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Samsonite books a test flight out of Hong Kong

Private equity firms have long eyed the Luxembourg-domiciled company Samsonite.

Reuters Breakingviews
Robyn Mak
Samsonite
Samsonite | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In transit. Samsonite is testing the waters outside Hong Kong. The $6 billion luggage maker on Friday said it plans to pursue a dual listing in addition to the Asian financial hub where its shares have long suffered from low liquidity. A resulting valuation uplift might be enough to convince potential suitors that a buyout could make sense.

Private equity firms have long eyed the Luxembourg-domiciled company. Most recently, U.S. firms including KKR and Carlyle have shown preliminary interest, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. Its global business and strong post-pandemic financial performance make a compelling case that its stock would be better appreciated elsewhere. Before news that the company was weighing options surfaced this year, Samsonite shares averaged less than $300 million in monthly turnover during 2022 and 2023, LSEG data show - roughly a tenth of that for sporting goods retailer Li Ning, also listed in Hong Kong, and VF Corporation, owner of Vans and EastPak, which trades in New York.

The problem for CEO Kyle Gendreau is that an offer may be a long time coming. High global interest rates have pushed up funding costs for leveraged buyouts, diminishing the appeal for multi-billion-dollar deals around the world. At Samsonite's current market value, a bid would surpass Hong Kong's largest take-private even before a premium. Moreover, unlike other possible targets like skincare group L'Occitane International, the luggage maker has no major shareholder that suitors can team up with.

Pursuing a secondary listing is one route to prove Samsonite can command a higher valuation elsewhere. Buyout speculation has pushed its stock up nearly a fifth this year, muddying the case that the company is undervalued in Hong Kong. Its shares currently fetch over 12 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months, per LSEG, slightly above New York-listed consumer brands like Calvin Klein parent PVH and Tapestry, but below where Samsonite shares were valued at the start of 2022. Sizing up investor interest outside of Hong Kong looks better than just waiting around for a ticket out.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 11:51 IST

