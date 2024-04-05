×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Samsung's Q1 profit soars 10-fold on semiconductor rebound

Samsung's operating profit for Q1 2024 surged to 6.6 trillion won ($4.89 billion), a 931% increase from the previous year and the highest since Q3 2022.

Reported by: Business Desk
Samsung's strong growth: Samsung Electronics reported a surge in its first-quarter profit, with operating profit soaring more than tenfold compared to the same period last year. This performance was primarily driven by the recovery in semiconductor prices, which boosted earnings majorly.

The leading memory chip and television manufacturer estimated its operating profit to have reached 6.6 trillion won ($4.89 billion) for the quarter ending March 31, surpassing expectations. This figure marks a 931 per cent increase from the previous year's 640 billion won. It stands as Samsung's highest operating profit since Q3 2022.

Revenue falls short

While the operating profit exceeded forecasts, revenue fell slightly short, reaching an estimated 71 trillion won, up 11 per cent from a year earlier but below the anticipated 72.3 trillion won. Analysts attribute this difference to the improved inventory valuation of NAND flash chips and the positive reception of the new Galaxy S24 smartphones, potentially leading to higher sales of premium devices.

Samsung's chip division, which historically contributes to its earnings, is expected to report its first quarterly profit in five quarters. This turnaround is attributed to the rebound in memory chip prices, with DRAM prices rising approximately 20 per cent and NAND flash chip prices increasing by 23 per cent to 28 per cent during the first quarter.

Semiconductor supply tightens

The recent earthquake in Taiwan is expected to further tighten semiconductor supply, potentially leading to a sharper increase in chip prices and consequently boosting earnings in the second quarter. Additionally, Samsung's mobile business is anticipated to have performed well, particularly with the sales of its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones.

According to Eugene Investment & Securities, Samsung likely shipped 57 million smartphones during the quarter, with an estimated 8 per cent increase from the previous quarter. Moreover, the average selling price of Samsung smartphones is expected to have risen by 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter, contributing to higher profits.

Despite the positive financial results, Samsung shares experienced a slight decline in early trading, reflecting broader market trends influenced by comments from Federal Reserve officials regarding interest rate cuts.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

