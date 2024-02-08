English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Satya Nadella may face probe for Microsoft-Activision's alleged anti-competitive deal

A gamers' group had moved court calling Microsoft-Activision deal anti-competitive.

Business Desk
Nadella has emphasised governance changes | Image:Satya Nadella
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Probe likely soon: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella may be probed in a lawsuit filed by a group of video gamers, who claim that the tech giant's $69 billion purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision was anti-competitive , a federal judge in San Francisco said on Monday.

US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in an order denied Microsoft’s bid to stop the gamers’ lawyers from deposing Nadella, who has served as CEO since 2014 and helped guide the company’s blockbuster deal for Activision that closed in October. “Mr. Nadella — as Microsoft’s CEO and ultimate decisionmaker for the ‘largest transaction Microsoft has ever made’ — may have unique relevant knowledge which plaintiffs are entitled to explore,” Corley wrote.

The gamers’ case has advanced in parallel to a lawsuit the Federal Trade Commission filed last year to block the deal. Corley in that case declined to stop the purchase, and the FTC in December asked a federal appeals court to revive the agency’s challenge. Microsoft has refrained from immediately commenting on the court’s order. An attorney for the gamers did not respond to a request for comment.

Plaintiffs generally face a high bar to question top corporate executives. A Florida appeals court last week overturned a trial judge who said Tesla CEO Elon Musk could be questioned in a lawsuit. The gamers sued over the Microsoft-Activision deal in December 2022, saying it would stifle competition and harm consumers.

While pressing for Nadella's questioning, their lawyers argued Microsoft had not shown any “extraordinary circumstances” to block a deposition. The FTC has already questioned Nadella in its case. Attorneys for Microsoft in a filing said the gamer plaintiffs had not shown that Nadella has “unique, first-hand, non-repetitive knowledge that is not available through less burdensome means.”

They said the deposition “is likely to be a waste of time and is disproportional to the needs of this case.” Overruling the objections, Corley said the gamers could question Nadella for up to three hours “at a time and place convenient to Mr. Nadella and the parties.” The judge scrapped a February trial for the gamers because of the appeals pending in the 9th Circuit. She set a status hearing for February 6.

(With Reuters inputs) 

 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

