Surge in general insurance: SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, registered a significant growth of 50 per cent in the month of December FY24, leading to a GDP of Rs 1,001 crore. The company has contributed around 14 per cent to the overall accretion of the private insurance industry, marking the highest accretion in the month of December FY24.

The company’s diverse product portfolio, combined with its distribution and reach, has resulted in SBI General improving its private market share to 6.41 per cent in the month of December FY24, with an improvement of 137 basis points in market share over the corresponding month of last financial year.

*Strong growth in diverse sectors*

In the month of December, the company also showcased strong growth across retail, commercial lines, and rural and agribusiness.

In the FY 23–24, the general insurance industry registered a growth of 14 per cent, while the company registered a growth of 23 per cent. The growth is primarily driven by the health and motor segment, which continues to be the largest contributor in the general insurance sector.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Kishore Kumar Poludasu, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, “We're happy to share that we have registered a 50 per cent surge in December premiums and a steady 23 per cent growth in the first nine months of FY24, marking a significant growth for SBI General Insurance. The growth is attributed to our unwavering commitment to a customer-centric approach. We continue to achieve sustainable growth through profits. Looking forward, we see 2024 as a year of continued growth, as we will keep setting new benchmarks in the industry. With the objective of making insurance available to all by 2047, we will continue to develop simple and innovative products for our customers.”

SBI General Insurance reported a 23.4 per cent growth in gross direct premium (GDP), and the GDP stood at Rs 8,514 crore in 9M FY 23–24.