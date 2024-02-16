Advertisement

SBI urges to reduce CRR: State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara announced on Friday that the bank is in discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lower the cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement on green deposits. Last month, SBI introduced a green deposit scheme, an initiative in the domestic banking sector aimed at attracting long-term retail deposits specifically for funding green transition or climate-friendly projects. These green deposits are priced 10 basis points lower than normal deposit rates.

CRR is the minimum cash amount that banks must keep reserved with the central bank against their total deposits. Currently set at 4.5 per cent, CRR means that for every rupee collected in deposits, banks must park 4.5 paise with the RBI as a solvency measure, earning no interest on this amount.

Better rating system

Khara stated, "We are engaging with the regulator for a reduction in the CRR for green deposits. Maybe it will take two to three years to start having an impact on the pricing too." He emphasised the need for better and more practical rating systems to prevent greenwashing and mentioned SBI's engagement with rating entities to establish accounting standards for green financing.

SBI has also begun assessing borrowers based on environmental, social, and governance ratings. The bank's green rupee fixed deposit scheme, launched last month with tenors of 1,111, 1,777, and 2,222 days, offers interest rates approximately 10 basis points below prevailing rates on similar tenors of regular fixed deposits.

The RBI's framework for accepting fixed deposits, implemented since June 2023, mandates that financial institutions raise green deposits before financing green projects. The proceeds from green deposits can be invested in liquid instruments with up to a one-year maturity.

(with PTI inputs)