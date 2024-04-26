Advertisement

SBI business margin: SBI Life Insurance disclosed a decline in its new business margin for the fiscal year ended March 31, attributing it to an increase in low-margin products amid evolving customer preferences.

The value of new business (VNB), representing the anticipated profit from new policies, witnessed a 9.5 per cent uptick, reaching Rs 55.50 billion ($666.1 million). However, the VNB margin contracted to 28.1 per cent from 30.1 per cent compared to the previous year.

Analysts noted a surge in the proportion of low-margin unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) in the portfolios of life insurers, driven by a robust domestic equity market. This shift exerted downward pressure on VNB margins.

SBI Life highlighted that its ULIP segment accounted for 60 per cent of its overall product mix by annualised premium equivalent (APE), up from 55 per cent in the previous year. Despite this, analysts observed that SBI Life's efficient cost structure helped mitigate margin erosion compared to its peers.

APE, a critical metric for insurers, serves as a measure of sales, encompassing the annualised total value of all single premium and recurring premium policies. SBI Life's APE sales surged 17 per cent to 197.20 billion rupees for the fiscal year.

In the three months ending March 31, SBI Life recorded a robust net premium income growth of 26 per cent. Furthermore, investment income witnessed a significant nine-fold increase.

Profit after tax saw a modest uptick of 4.4 per cent, reaching Rs 8.11 billion compared to the previous year.

Notably, competitors HDFC Life Insurance Co and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also reported weaker new business margins, driven by an increased share of ULIPs.

SBI Life's shares closed 2 per cent lower ahead of the results, reflecting investor sentiment amid market uncertainties.

(with Reuters inputs)