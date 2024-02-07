Advertisement

SBI Q3 reports: The State Bank of India (SBI) declared a standalone net profit of Rs 9,164 crore for Q3, marking a 35 per cent decline in the December quarter, as disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

Despite the Q3 dip, SBI showcased robust performance across various segments in the first nine months of FY24. The bank's revenue surged to Rs 40,378 crore, reflecting a 20.40 per cent increase from the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

Corporate advances exceeded Rs 10 lakh crore, while SME advances surpassed Rs 4 lakh crore, indicating growth in both sectors. Return on assets (ROA) increased by 7 basis points (bps) from FY23, reaching 0.94 per cent. Return on equity (ROE) stood at 19.47 per cent for 9MFY24, demonstrating an 88-bps improvement.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) showed improvement at 2.42 per cent, a 72-bps reduction from the previous year. Net NPA improved to 0.64 per cent, down by 13 bps YoY. The credit cost for FY 4 was reported at 0.25 per cent, a 12 bps improvement.

Advertisement

SBI reports

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) reached 74.17 per cent, and with Additional Unsecured Credit Amount (AUCA), it stood at 91.49 per cent. Total non-NPA provisions amounted to Rs 33,472 crore, constituting approximately 149 per cent of net NPAs at the end of Q3 FY24.

Advertisement

Around Rs 95,142 crore in advance business was sourced through analytical leads, indicating a 37 per cent growth YoY.

Analysts anticipated the decline, emphasising SBI's resilience amid challenges. Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox, expressed expectations for SBI's absolute profitability growth due to high disbursals of advances and highlighted the bank's focus on optimising its vast branch network for cross-selling opportunities.

Advertisement

A post-results conference call is scheduled for 5:00 PM on Saturday.

(with PTI inputs)