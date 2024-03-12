×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

SBI send electoral bonds data to ECI

The State Bank of India has sent electoral bonds data to ECI as per Supreme Court guidelines.

Reported by: Business Desk
SBI send electoral bonds data to ECI
SBI send electoral bonds data to ECI | Image:SBI send electoral bonds data to ECI
SBI electoral bonds data: The State Bank of India (SBI) has sent electoral bonds data to ECI as per Supreme Court guidelines. The Supreme Court has given the Election Commission time till March 15 to publish electoral bonds data. 

Earlier on Monday, Supreme Court ordered SBI to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on March 12. As per SC order, the Election Commission will have to publish the details shared by the SBI on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

The SBI has complied with the orders of the apex court and submitted the details of the electoral bonds to the Election Commission, said multiple media reports. 

The SBI has issued Electoral Bonds worth Rs 16,518 crore in 30 tranches since the inception of the scheme in 2018.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict on February 15 abolished the Centre's electoral bonds scheme. The scheme was allowing anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and recipients.

In a plea in the SC, SBI had sought time till June 30 for disclosure of the details. Its plea, however, was rejected by the apex court, and it asked the bank to submit all details to the Election Commission by the close of working hours on Tuesday.

Electoral bonds were introduced as a substitute for cash donations made to political parties with the aim of enhancing transparency in political funding. The first sale of electoral bonds took place in March 2018.

Electoral bonds were to be redeemed exclusively by an eligible political party through an authorised bank account, and the State Bank of India (SBI) is the sole authorised bank for issuing these bonds. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

