SBI in Supreme Court: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday submitted a compliance affidavit to the Supreme Court, stating that it has provided necessary information on electoral bond funds with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The information includes the date of purchase, names of purchasers, denominations, as well as the date of encashment and the political parties receiving donations.

The data spans from April 14, 2019, to February 15, 2024. Notably, between April 1, 2019, and April 11, 2019, a total of 3,346 electoral bonds were purchased, with 1,609 of them redeemed during that period.

From April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024, a total of 18,871 electoral bonds were purchased and 20,421 redeemed. Furthermore, the affidavit reveals that a cumulative of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased between April 1, 2019, and February 15, 2024.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court ordered SBI to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on March 12. As per SC order, the Election Commission will have to publish the details shared by the SBI on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

The submission of this affidavit comes amidst heightened scrutiny surrounding electoral funding transparency. Electoral bonds have been subject to debate, with concerns raised over their potential to obscure the origins of political funding.

(With PTI inputs)