Updated March 21st, 2024 at 23:33 IST

SEBI directs AMFI to stop inflows into overseas schemes of MFs from April 1

SEBI also asked mutual fund houses to value utilisation of overseas investment limits at the cost of acquisition.

Reported by: Business Desk
Will move to same-day market settlement before FY24 end: SEBI
SEBI to AMFI | Image:SEBI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
SEBI's AMFI directive: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) to stop accepting inflows into funds that invest in overseas overseas exchange traded funds (ETFs). 

In its directive, the capital market regulator has also asked mutual fund houses to value the utilisation of overseas investment limits at the cost of acquisition and not as per current market prices, 

The market regulator has asked asset managers operating in the country, to put an end to inflows into schemes that invest in overseas exchange-traded funds from April 1. The Association of Mutual Funds in India, sent out an email to asset managers late on Wednesday informing them of the directive.

The email did not give a reason. India imposes a limit of $1 billion on mutual funds to invest in overseas ETFs. Public disclosures show that Indian mutual funds are close to breaching that limit. 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India and AMFI did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the news wire agency Reuters. 

(With Reuters inputs) 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 23:33 IST

