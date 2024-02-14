Advertisement

Senco Gold Q3 profit surges: Jewellery retailer Senco Gold has announced a robust 5.8 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 109.32 crore for the quarter concluding on December 31, 2023. This marks a positive trajectory compared to the PAT of Rs 103.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, as revealed in the regulatory filing made by the company on Tuesday.

Notably, Senco Gold experienced a surge in revenue from operations, boasting a 23.3 per cent growth during the reviewed quarter, amounting to Rs 1,652.20 crore. This compares favourably to the Rs 1,339.63 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

Highest Q3 revenue

Expressing satisfaction with the performance, the company emphasised its execution capability, operational prudence, and financial rigor. The achieved milestone of the highest-ever third-quarter revenue at Rs 1,652 crore reflects a remarkable quarter-on-quarter growth of 43 per cent and a year-on-year growth of 23 per cent.

Senco Gold CFO Sanjay Banka attributed this success to the strategic launch of 18 new showrooms. He stated, "The new showroom launches, totaling 18 so far, have also led to investment in working capital out of our internal accruals, IPO funds, and incremental borrowing. We thus remain dedicated to delivering value to our stakeholders."

It's noteworthy that the Kolkata-headquartered jewellery retailer made its debut in the capital markets in July 2023. This financial report underlines Senco Gold's commitment to sustained growth and value creation for its investors and stakeholders alike.

The shares of Senco Gold rose 7.35% to an intraday high of Rs 801.15 apeice on the NSE.



(with PTI inputs)