Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 16:06 IST

Sensex declines 78 pts; Nifty ends below 17,550

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 78 points lower after a choppy session on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed's policy decision.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 78 points lower after a choppy session on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed's policy decision.

The 30-share BSE index slipped 77.94 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 58,927.33. The NSE Nifty declined 15.35 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,546.65.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, M&M, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers.

Domestic benchmark indices traded in a range ahead of crucial FOMC meeting outcome tonight. Global markets also traded mixed with European markets witnessing sharp rebound, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Auto, IT, metal and realty stocks witnessed sharp rebound, while Nifty media index surged over 15 per cent mainly led by the over 30 per cent rally in Zee Entertainment following its merger deal with Sony Pictures, which is seen as quite positive for the company, he noted.

Further, he added that real estate stocks witnessed sharp uptick with Nifty realty index surging over 8 per cent led by expectations of strong quarterly earnings due to healthy sales volume and sustained low interest rate scenario.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red. Hong Kong and Seoul markets were closed for holidays.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.12 per cent to USD 75.19 per barrel. 

Advertisement

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 16:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

18 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

21 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

21 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

21 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

21 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

21 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul’s In-Laws, Akshay Kumar Arrive In Goa For Actress' Wedding

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Rajkumar Santoshi Granted Bail In Cheque Bounce Case

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Meta AI model fills missing parts of Mark Zuckerberg’s guitar video

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Unveils New Yodha Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali Case: Accused Shibu Confesses to Gangrape and Murder

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo