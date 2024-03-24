×

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 16:22 IST

Sensex, Nifty end at one-month high; small, mid-cap shares extend winning streak

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with Nifty Realty gaining 1.48%, public sector enterprise rising 1.46% and banks gaining 1%.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Sensex
Small- and mid-cap stocks extended their record run and have risen about 31% and 28% respectively so far this year | Image credit: Pexels | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Sensex and Nifty 50 benchmarks ended at one-month high on Thursday led by gains in banks and power stocks, with a technical breakout lending support.

The Nifty 50 index settled 0.59 per cent higher at 19,727.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.58 per cent to 66,265.56.

The 19,600 range that has been holding for a month was broken "convincingly" and has triggered some short-covering, said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The sentiments may have shifted after trading in a (tight) range for the whole of August ... Everybody believes we are closer to the end of rate hiking cycle."

The benchmark index also caught up with the moves in small and mid-cap stocks, which rose 0.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Some large-cap stocks have started moving in tandem with small- and mid-caps, which is evident in Nifty's recent move, James said.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex extended gains for the fifth straight session on Thursday, recovering nearly 2.5 per cent from the near 2-month lows hit late August.

Small- and mid-cap stocks extended their record run on Thursday, and have risen about 31 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively, so far in the year, compared with the 8 per cent gains in benchmark indexes.

"While mid-cap and small-cap stocks come with higher volatility and risk, they also offer the potential for higher returns, which attracts investors the most," said Rahul Sharma, head of technical research at Equity99.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with Nifty Realty gaining 1.48 per cent, public sector enterprise rising 1.46 per cent and banks gaining 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Coal India rose 7.1 per cent, highest gainer in the Nifty 50 index, on expectations of higher demand.

Larsen & Tourbo hit a record high on a report that it is likely to win an order worth $2.9 billion from Saudi Aramco.

Published September 7th, 2023 at 16:22 IST

