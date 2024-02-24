Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 16:14 IST

Sensex rises 69 points; Nifty inches up to record 17,380

Equity benchmark Sensex rose 69 points on Tuesday following gains in IT, bank and engineering stocks amid mixed global cues.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Equity benchmark Sensex rose 69 points on Tuesday following gains in IT, bank and engineering stocks amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE index ended 69.33 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 58,247.09. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.70 points or 0.14 per cent to its fresh closing record of 17,380.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, HUL, HDFC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Tokyo closed in the positive territory, while Hong Kong and Shanghai ended in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading mixed in mid-session deals. International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.80 per cent to USD 74.10 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,419.31 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data. 

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

3 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

8 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

9 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

9 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

19 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE | Delhi's Singhu, Tikri Borders to be Partially Reopened

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: UP gets an early breakthrough

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  3. Panic in Nashik Town as Light-Emitting Object Falls From the Sky

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. IAF Officer Commits Suicide After Alleged Pressure Over Conversion

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. Mavenir in advanced stages of deploying Open Radio Access for Vi

    Business News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo