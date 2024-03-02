Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 25th, 2022 at 10:24 IST

Sensex tumbles 785 points in early trade tracking weak Asian markets; Nifty falls below 17,000

Sensex tumbles 785 points in early trade tracking weak Asian markets; Nifty falls below 17,000

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Equity markets opened the trade on a lower note on Monday, extending the previous day's fall, with the Sensex tanking 785 points in early trade, mirroring an extremely weak trend in Asian markets.

Also, unabated foreign fund outflows and selling in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS added to the weak sentiment.

Advertisement

The BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 785 points lower at 56,412.14. The NSE Nifty declined 243.35 points to 16,928.60.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Titan, TCS, Asian Paints and Infosys were the major laggards in early trade.

Advertisement

In contrast, ICICI Bank and Maruti were the gainers.

On Friday, the Sensex tanked 714.53 points or 1.23 per cent to settle at 57,197.15 and the Nifty declined 220.65 points or 1.27 per cent to 17,171.95.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were trading with deep cuts in mid-session deals.

Stocks in the US had also ended sharply lower on Friday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.88 per cent to USD 103.58 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 2,461.72 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

Advertisement

"US markets fell by more than 2 per cent on Friday while European markets also fell on Friday. Asian markets are trading in the red in Monday's trade," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities. PTI SUM SUM ANU ANU

Advertisement

Published April 25th, 2022 at 10:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

18 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

18 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

18 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

18 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Info Edge shares fall 2.3% after Google removes apps

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Can't Wait To Come Back To India, Says Rihanna As She Leaves Jamnagar

    Videos9 minutes ago

  3. Kerala Student Death: 31 Students of Veterinary College Debarred

    Education9 minutes ago

  4. Tamannaah Bhatia Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi

    Travel11 minutes ago

  5. Reddit aims for up to $6.5 billion valuation in IPO

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo