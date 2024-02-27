Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Shein’s IPO backup plans can unravel

China-founded company has been working toward a New York initial public offering since at least 2020.

Anshuman DagaAnshuman Daga
Shein US IPO
Shein US IPO | Image:Shein
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thread and thrum. Shein's IPO alternatives look drab. The fast-fashion retailer is eyeing London, Singapore, Hong Kong and other venues as its U.S. listing hits a snag, according to Bloomberg. Those venues might allow the profitable firm's backers to cash out faster. But if Shein is to hit its mooted $90 billion valuation target, New York still outshines the rest.

The China-founded company has been working toward a New York initial public offering since at least 2020. But fraying Sino-American ties and volatile markets have forced it to push back those plans several times. Despite founder Chris Xu's efforts to distance the Singapore-headquartered firm from its Chinese roots and diversify supply chains, Shein's latest attempt at a New York debut is now hitting several road blocks. Lawmakers in Washington are demanding more disclosure on its business operations and China risks; Beijing regulators are also vetting the offering.

Advertisement

A Plan B makes sense, then. Switching to London or another destination in Europe, where rivals like Sweden's H&M and Zara-owner Inditex trade, has some logic. The region is also one of Shein's largest markets. Asia's financial hubs will no doubt roll out the red carpet for Shein. Singapore boasts the region's most international major bourse with about 40% of listed firms coming from elsewhere while Hong Kong, despite the selloff in Chinese equities, is among Asia's biggest fundraising destinations. Both have not had multi-billion dollar listings in years.

For backers including Sequoia and General Atlantic that want a path to an exit, Shein's IPO choice presents a tricky dilemma. U.S. markets have outperformed, with the S&P 500 up 28% and the Nasdaq rising 40% over the past year. By contrast, benchmark indices across London, Singapore and Hong Kong are all down over the same period. Recent New York debuts have also delivered: Arm's stock has more than doubled since its September IPO while China-linked Amer Sports is up by a fifth. Shein's Plan A still looks the most attractive.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

an hour ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

2 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

18 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Irani calls for industry shift to women's ambition

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Anant-Radhika’s 8-Page Long Pre-Wedding Invitation Card Goes Viral

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  3. India finish runners-up in Turkish Women's Cup, lose 1-0 to Kosovo

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  4. US stock futures steady ahead of key economic reports

    Business News6 minutes ago

  5. 'Thank you so much Modi sir': Mohammed Shami overwhelmed by PM's message

    Sports 8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo