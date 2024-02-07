Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Shoppers Stop profit declines 41% to Rs 37 crore

Shares for the company settled 1.62% higher at Rs 701.50 per share, before the results were announced today

Business Desk
Shoppers Stop
Shoppers Stop | Image:Shoppers Stop
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Retail chain for apparel Shoppers Stop incurred a 41 per cent fall in profits at Rs 37 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 62.7 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24).

However, the revenue surged over 19 per cent to Rs 1237.5 crore, from Rs 1039 crore in the previous quarter.

Shares for the company settled 1.62 per cent higher at Rs 701.50 per share, before the results were announced today.

Kavindra Mishra, Executive Director and CEO at Shoppers Stop said, “With considerable slowdown on the discretionary spending, we have demonstrated notable resilience in these tough conditions. We have observed that despite the overall muted market conditions our customers have upped their spends on the differentiated mix of premium brands and experiences across various categories.” 

In terms of strategic pillars for Shoppers Stop, the highest share came from their First Citizen loyalty program which contributed 78 per cent to overall sales. Private brand sales were second at 13 per cent, contributing 189 crores to sales.

The company said its beauty segment outperformed by 10 per cent with sales of Rs 262 crore.

The Raheja Corp-owned departmental store chain saw customer engagement with 2.66 lakh makeovers, it added.

Shoppers Stop also said it opened 13 stores in the December quarter, with four each in department, beauty and intune divisions and one in airport.

The capex and deposits of the company were at Rs 51 crore, as per the exchange filing.

 The company maintained that demand will remain muted, with gradual recovery expected from FY25. Shoppers Stop aims to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing its working capital, it added.

The company has 233 stores as of December 31 2023, with over 800 brands and a presence in 56 cities in the country.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

