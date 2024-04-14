Advertisement

As income and lifestyle aspirations grow, Indians have become more and more interested in shopping. The growth of e-commerce platforms, malls, and BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) financing has also contributed to the growth of lifestyle and luxury related spending.

If you’re someone that enjoys shopping, then it might be time to apply for a credit card and get more out of your spending.

Banks and financial institutions have caught up to India’s love for shopping and have made great efforts to develop shopping-friendly credit cards. These cards will help you make the most of your shopping experience.

Here’s how you can apply for a credit card:

Choose a preferred credit card

Take a look at the eligibility criteria

Gather all the documents required

Go on the credit card provider’s website or visit their office

Apply for the credit card

Here are some of the credit card documents required:

Identity Proof

Aadhaar card

Driving licence

PAN card

Passport

Voter ID card

Address Proof

Electricity bill

Telephone bill

Passport

Ration card

Driving licence

Voter ID

Last two months' bank statement

Age Proof

Birth certificate

Tenth standard school certificate

Voter ID card

Passport

Income Proof

Form 16

Latest payslip

Income Tax Return (ITR)

The documents required for your credit card will depend on your provider’s policies.

Here, we’ve listed out a few features that you should look for in a shopping credit card to help you make the most of your purchases:

Exclusive discounts

Cashback offers

Special offers

Vouchers

Bonus reward points

Conversion of big purchases into EMIs

Discounts on air travel and hotel booking

Accelerated reward points

Discounts at partner brands

Here are some of the most popular shopping credit cards in the country and their key features:

1. Axis Bank Ace Credit Card

The Axis Bank Ace Credit Card is the perfect companion for everyday expenses as it offers cashback on all transactions.

Fees and Charges:

Joining Fee: ₹499

Annual Fee: ₹499 (Annual fee will be waived off on spends of ₹2,00,000 or higher)

Eligibility Criteria:

Primary cardholder must be between the ages of 18 and 70

Applicant must be a resident of India

Key Features

5% cashback on all bill payments (internet, electricity, gas, DTH, etc.) and mobile recharges on Google Pay

4% cashback on Swiggy, Zomato, and Ola

2% cashback on all other eligible spends

Complimentary airport lounge access

Fuel surcharge waivers

Exclusive dining delights

2. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card is a co-branded credit card that offers accelerated cashback on all Amazon purchases.

Fees and Charges:

Lifetime-free card, no joining or annual fees

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 60

Applicants must have a monthly income of at least ₹25,000

Key Features

Up to 5% cashback on Amazon purchases

Welcome rewards worth ₹2,500

1% cashback on all international spends

No-cost EMI option for all purchases over ₹3,000

1% fuel surcharge waiver

15% dining discount on all ICICI partner restaurants

No limits on cashback earnings

Up to 3% cashback on other merchant spends

3. SimplyCLICK SBI Card

3. The SimplyCLICK SBI Card is a shopping-focused credit card that offers attractive rewards on lifestyle, entertainment and everyday spends.

Fees and Charges

Joining Fee: ₹499

Annual Fee: ₹499, this fee will be reversed on annual spends on ₹1,00,000 and above in a

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must be between the ages of 21 and 55

Applicant must have a minimum monthly income of at least ₹20,000

Applicant must be a resident of India

Applicant must have a good credit score (ideally over 750)

Key Features

10x reward points on all partner online transactions

Log-in bonus of Amazon gift card worth ₹500

Milestone rewards worth ₹2,000

International transactions made simple - card is accepted worldwide

Empower your family with the add-on card feature

Make utility bill payments with the Easy Bill Pay facility

Convert purchases of over ₹2,500 into easy EMIs with the FlexiPay facility

4. Amex Membership Rewards Credit Card

The Amex Membership Rewards Credit Card is an entry-level premium credit card that offers a number of exciting perks and deals.

Fees and Charges

Joining Fee: ₹1,000

Renewal/Annual Fee: ₹4,500, which will be waived off completely if your yearly spends are over ₹1,50,000. In case your annual spends range between ₹90,000 and ₹1,49,000, 50% of the annual fee will be reversed.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must be a resident of India

Applicant must reside in any of the following cities - Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Surat, Lucknow, Vadodra, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nasik, Ludhiana, and Mysuru

Applicant must have an annual income of ₹6 Lakhs or above

Applicant must be over the age of 18

Applicant must have a savings or current account

Applicant must have a good credit rating and should not have any history of payment defaults

Applicant must have a current or permanent address in India

If the applicant is self-employed, then their company must have been trading for more than 12 months

Key Features

Earn 1 reward point for every ₹50 spent

Earn 1,000 bonus reward points upon using your card 4 times on transactions of ₹1,500 or above in a calendar month

Convert big purchases into EMIs with American Express EMI

Redeem your reward points against vouchers from brands like Taj, Shoppers Stop, Vistara, Tanishq, Amazon, and Flipkart

Fuel convenience fee waiver

Enjoy 24x7 card related assistance

Enjoy exciting discounts of up to 20%

Zero lost card liability

5. HDFC Regalia Credit Card

The HDFC Regalia Credit Card is gateway to luxury and indulgence, thanks to its premium member-only benefits.

Fees and Charges

Joining Fee: ₹2,500

Annual Fee: ₹2,500, this fee will be waived off on spends of ₹3,00,000 or more

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must be between the ages 21 and 60

Applicants must have a minimum annual income of ₹12 Lakhs

Key Features

12 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits

6 complimentary international airport lounge visits

Up to 10,000 reward points as milestone benefits

4 reward points on every ₹150 spent

Zero lost card liability

Nominal foreign currency markup of 2%

Exclusive 24x7 concierge services

Fuel charge waiver

Up to 20% savings on partner restaurant bills

Accidental air death cover worth ₹1 Crore

Credit cards can be extremely beneficial for you if you’re avid shoppers as they will help you get more out of every spend. Whether you primarily spend your money on everyday expenses like groceries and ordering in or on lavish staycations, a credit card could be just what you need. Enjoy exclusive benefits like insurance, lounge access, airmiles, milestone rewards, concierge service, and much more with your credit card.

