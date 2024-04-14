Updated October 6th, 2023 at 13:40 IST
Banks and financial institutions have caught up to India’s love for shopping and have made great efforts to develop shopping-friendly credit cards.
As income and lifestyle aspirations grow, Indians have become more and more interested in shopping. The growth of e-commerce platforms, malls, and BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) financing has also contributed to the growth of lifestyle and luxury related spending.
If you’re someone that enjoys shopping, then it might be time to apply for a credit card and get more out of your spending.
Here’s how you can apply for a credit card:
- Choose a preferred credit card
- Take a look at the eligibility criteria
- Gather all the documents required
- Go on the credit card provider’s website or visit their office
- Apply for the credit card
Here are some of the credit card documents required:
- Identity Proof
- Aadhaar card
- Driving licence
- PAN card
- Passport
- Voter ID card
- Address Proof
- Electricity bill
- Telephone bill
- Passport
- Ration card
- Driving licence
- Voter ID
- Last two months' bank statement
- Age Proof
- Birth certificate
- Tenth standard school certificate
- Voter ID card
- Passport
- Income Proof
- Form 16
- Latest payslip
- Income Tax Return (ITR)
The documents required for your credit card will depend on your provider’s policies.
Here, we’ve listed out a few features that you should look for in a shopping credit card to help you make the most of your purchases:
- Exclusive discounts
- Cashback offers
- Special offers
- Vouchers
- Bonus reward points
- Conversion of big purchases into EMIs
- Discounts on air travel and hotel booking
- Accelerated reward points
- Discounts at partner brands
Here are some of the most popular shopping credit cards in the country and their key features:
1. Axis Bank Ace Credit Card
The Axis Bank Ace Credit Card is the perfect companion for everyday expenses as it offers cashback on all transactions.
Fees and Charges:
- Joining Fee: ₹499
- Annual Fee: ₹499 (Annual fee will be waived off on spends of ₹2,00,000 or higher)
- Eligibility Criteria:
- Primary cardholder must be between the ages of 18 and 70
- Applicant must be a resident of India
Key Features
- 5% cashback on all bill payments (internet, electricity, gas, DTH, etc.) and mobile recharges on Google Pay
- 4% cashback on Swiggy, Zomato, and Ola
- 2% cashback on all other eligible spends
- Complimentary airport lounge access
- Fuel surcharge waivers
- Exclusive dining delights
2. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card is a co-branded credit card that offers accelerated cashback on all Amazon purchases.
Fees and Charges:
Lifetime-free card, no joining or annual fees
Eligibility Criteria:
- Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 60
- Applicants must have a monthly income of at least ₹25,000
- Key Features
- Up to 5% cashback on Amazon purchases
- Welcome rewards worth ₹2,500
- 1% cashback on all international spends
- No-cost EMI option for all purchases over ₹3,000
- 1% fuel surcharge waiver
- 15% dining discount on all ICICI partner restaurants
- No limits on cashback earnings
- Up to 3% cashback on other merchant spends
- 3. SimplyCLICK SBI Card
3. The SimplyCLICK SBI Card is a shopping-focused credit card that offers attractive rewards on lifestyle, entertainment and everyday spends.
Fees and Charges
- Joining Fee: ₹499
- Annual Fee: ₹499, this fee will be reversed on annual spends on ₹1,00,000 and above in a
- Eligibility Criteria
- Applicant must be between the ages of 21 and 55
- Applicant must have a minimum monthly income of at least ₹20,000
- Applicant must be a resident of India
- Applicant must have a good credit score (ideally over 750)
Key Features
- 10x reward points on all partner online transactions
- Log-in bonus of Amazon gift card worth ₹500
- Milestone rewards worth ₹2,000
- International transactions made simple - card is accepted worldwide
- Empower your family with the add-on card feature
- Make utility bill payments with the Easy Bill Pay facility
- Convert purchases of over ₹2,500 into easy EMIs with the FlexiPay facility
4. Amex Membership Rewards Credit Card
The Amex Membership Rewards Credit Card is an entry-level premium credit card that offers a number of exciting perks and deals.
Fees and Charges
- Joining Fee: ₹1,000
- Renewal/Annual Fee: ₹4,500, which will be waived off completely if your yearly spends are over ₹1,50,000. In case your annual spends range between ₹90,000 and ₹1,49,000, 50% of the annual fee will be reversed.
Eligibility Criteria
- Applicant must be a resident of India
- Applicant must reside in any of the following cities - Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Surat, Lucknow, Vadodra, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nasik, Ludhiana, and Mysuru
- Applicant must have an annual income of ₹6 Lakhs or above
- Applicant must be over the age of 18
- Applicant must have a savings or current account
- Applicant must have a good credit rating and should not have any history of payment defaults
- Applicant must have a current or permanent address in India
- If the applicant is self-employed, then their company must have been trading for more than 12 months
Key Features
- Earn 1 reward point for every ₹50 spent
- Earn 1,000 bonus reward points upon using your card 4 times on transactions of ₹1,500 or above in a calendar month
- Convert big purchases into EMIs with American Express EMI
- Redeem your reward points against vouchers from brands like Taj, Shoppers Stop, Vistara, Tanishq, Amazon, and Flipkart
- Fuel convenience fee waiver
- Enjoy 24x7 card related assistance
- Enjoy exciting discounts of up to 20%
- Zero lost card liability
5. HDFC Regalia Credit Card
The HDFC Regalia Credit Card is gateway to luxury and indulgence, thanks to its premium member-only benefits.
Fees and Charges
- Joining Fee: ₹2,500
- Annual Fee: ₹2,500, this fee will be waived off on spends of ₹3,00,000 or more
- Eligibility Criteria
- Applicant must be between the ages 21 and 60
- Applicants must have a minimum annual income of ₹12 Lakhs
Key Features
- 12 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits
- 6 complimentary international airport lounge visits
- Up to 10,000 reward points as milestone benefits
- 4 reward points on every ₹150 spent
- Zero lost card liability
- Nominal foreign currency markup of 2%
- Exclusive 24x7 concierge services
Fuel charge waiver
- Up to 20% savings on partner restaurant bills
- Accidental air death cover worth ₹1 Crore
- Credit cards can be extremely beneficial for you if you’re avid shoppers as they will help you get more out of every spend. Whether you primarily spend your money on everyday expenses like groceries and ordering in or on lavish staycations, a credit card could be just what you need. Enjoy exclusive benefits like insurance, lounge access, airmiles, milestone rewards, concierge service, and much more with your credit card.
Disclaimer: The above is non-editorial content and Republic Media Network does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content. This sponsored information does not reflect at all the opinion of Republicworld.com. The above content should not at all be considered as a substitute for consulting experts and professional trusted advisers before making a decision on financial matters. Republicworld.com takes no liability whatsoever— financial or otherwise— on account of the use of information.
