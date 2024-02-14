Advertisement

SIDBI's pledge: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has pledged more than Rs 100 crore to support entrepreneurship projects in Nagaland, strengthening the state's business landscape. The agreement underscores SIDBI's commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation in the northeastern region.

MSME finance companies

SIDBI, the apex regulatory body overseeing micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) finance companies under the Ministry of Finance, announced the initiative during an event attended by SIDBI Chief General Manager Subhransu S Acharya, Nagaland Adviser for Industry and Commerce Hekani Jakhalu Kense, and SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director S Ramann.

As part of the agreement, SIDBI will finance four key projects aimed at boosting entrepreneurship in the state. This includes setting up industrial infrastructure for MSMEs under the cluster development fund, establishing Swavalamban Connect Kendras (SCK) in all 16 districts to support entrepreneurs, and providing sports scholarships worth Rs 5 lakh each to five promising sportspersons for training.

State's economic growth

Adviser Hekani Jakhalu Kense emphasised the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs for the state's economic growth, echoing Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's vision. She expressed gratitude to SIDBI for their support and expressed optimism that young entrepreneurs in Nagaland would benefit greatly from this initiative.

SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director S Ramann expressed hope that the collaborative efforts between SIDBI and the Nagaland government would lead to the flourishing of startups in the state.

(With PTI Inputs)