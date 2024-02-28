Advertisement

Viksit Bharat India industry: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday stressed upon India's industry leaders, to have their objectives in sync with the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The 2047 goal projection, is aimed for a year, which also marks India will complete 100 years of Independence.

Addressing industry captains, while deliberating on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Viksit Bharat & Industry', organised by industry lobby FICCI, Sitharaman also expressed confidence and assured the industry that reforms will continue in the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Sitharaman's comments come in the wake of the ruling party BJP's confident projections of sweeping the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and forming a government at the center.

Sitharaman also stated that India has now become the fifth largest economy of the world and is on the path to become the third largest economy. She also assured the industry that the reforms undertaken by the government in the last few years will continue further.

Minister stressed that there are certain sectors where the government will push more with new innovations, investments and policy reforms. These include EVs, Space, AI, warehousing, logistics, agriculture value addition and agriculture efficiencies, tourism, green hydrogen. “India’s logistics potential is just not even touched; we have immense scope in this,” she added.

The minister said that several reforms were undertaken by the government during the last 10 years and the trend will continue. She said that the reforms to be undertaken by the next Modi government will touch on factors of production.

The Finance Minister further stated that the government is showing its commitment by ramping up capital expenditure and urged the industry to expand and look for greater joint ventures around the world. “Indian industry can now surely move forward with great speed. We are at the juncture in India’s history where it is just all opportunities, and it is for us to grab it,” added Sitharaman.

Taking to microblogging site X, Sitharaman wrote, “Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi has set a target that by 2047, which marks 100 years of India's independence, we should reach the destination of a developed India, i.e. Viksit Bharat. The Hon'ble PM's clear indication is that the goal of Viksit Bharat is to be attained to provide the future generations a better India. A better India which provides opportunities for our youth and they feel proud to be here and contribute to it further. It's in a way our duty to provide the future generations a better country of which all of us can be proud.”

(With agency inputs)