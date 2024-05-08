Nirmala Sitharaman discusses international taxation with US Treasury Secretary

Advertisement

India-US bilateral, trade ties: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday spoke with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on international taxation.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman had a Telecon with US Treasury Secretary Ms. Janet Yellen @SecYellen, today. The two leaders held cordial discussions on #InternationalTaxation," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

While negotiations for a trade deal between the UK and India have been put on a backburner in view of the general elections in the country, recent developments with regard to India-US bilateral ties have also created buzz. US President Joe Biden’s comments, in which he alleged India of being ‘Xenophobic’. The deferment of American electric vehicle maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk to India last month also caused speculations on the future prospects of Tesla’s manufacturing plans in India.

(With PTI inputs)

