Sitharaman’s Budget focus on social schemes to spur consumer market: CII DG

From DGs desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget announcement on affordable housing focus on social schemes will help domestic consumer market witness growth, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“The measures will provide economic security to the vulnerable sections of the society, raising their standards of living and expanding the rapidly growing Indian consumer market,” the CII DG said. This expansion has a direct bearing on economic growth for the consumption-led Indian economy. Broad basing of consumption also adds to the resilience of consumption driven growth, Banerjee said.

Banerjee said programmes with thrust on housing for the middle class additional two crore houses under PM Awas Yojana (Gramin), and a focus on creating post-harvest infrastructure, the mission for achieving Atmanirbharta in oilseeds, dairy development, promotion of fishing and aquaculture will carry forward India’s new approach to development through inclusion and empowerment.

The creation of an additional “one lakhpati didis”, by making them financially independent will provide economic security to the vulnerable sections of the society, raising their standards of living and expanding the rapidly growing Indian consumer market, the CCI DG further said. “This expansion has a direct bearing on economic growth for the consumption led Indian economy. Broad basing of consumption also adds to the resilience of consumption-driven growth,” he said.

Given a world where the future is marred with uncertainties – economic, political and geo-political, India’s continued high growth with inclusion makes the Indian economy resilient, prepping it up for the future and also takes India forward on its journey of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Banerjee added.

"The interim budget consolidates India’s globally acclaimed economic strategy that preps up the economy for the future,” he added. The interim budget, presented by Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, today, consolidates India’s economic strategy prioritising capex driven growth that boosts demand and improves the competitiveness of industry, he said. The strategy has led to India becoming a bright spot amid a slowing global economy, Banerjee added.

CII had suggested continued thrust on capital expenditure which has a high multiplier effect on the economy and welcomes the allocation of Rs 11.1 lakh crores for capex, an increase of 11.1 per cent over the high base of last year.

“The interim budget also continues the thrust on state capex, with an allocation of Rs 1.3 lakh crores to be provided as 50-year interest free loans for state capex and Rs 75,000 crores linked to state-level reforms,” he said.

