English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Smriti Irani calls for industry shift to women's ambition

Union Minister Smriti Irani emphasised empowering women for leadership roles to achieve India's 2030 vision.

Business Desk
Union Minister Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Empowering women's ambition: Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani hasadvocated for a shift in industry focus, urging the transition from women's aspiration to women's ambition during a recent interaction organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Indian Women Network (IWN) in New Delhi. She stressed the importance of formalising women's participation across sectors and the creation of an environment conducive to independent decision-making by women.
Addressing the theme "India’s vision for 2030: Our Engendered Future," Minister Irani highlighted the need for a paradigm shift in societal perceptions of women's roles. She stressed that while women are already integral to the workforce, it is essential to empower them to strive for ambitious goals and take on leadership roles in various industries.

Global gender initiative

Irani highlighted the recent launch of the "Alliance for Global Good – Gender equity and equality," an initiative aimed at promoting gender equality worldwide. This alliance, inaugurated by the Minister during the Davos summit, is dedicated to sharing best practices and investing in solutions to enhance women's access to better health, education, and economic opportunities globally.

Furthermore, Irani outlined the country's focus on advocating for gender justice on the global stage. She emphasised how India has made an economic case for gender justice, citing examples of initiatives focused on health, education, and economic empowerment for women. The Minister stressed the importance of supporting women in the workplace and nurturing women-owned enterprises, particularly in startups and the MSME sector, as notable steps toward boosting financial independence and empowerment.

Advertisement

Gender parity dialogue

Moderated by Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, the session provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss strategies for realising gender parity within their respective sectors. Panellists, including figures like Deepak Shetty, Shradha Suri Marwah, Madhav Singhania, Puneet Kaura, and Nandini Chaudhry, shared their perspectives on encouraging women's participation and advancing gender equity in the industry.

Advertisement

The discussions highlighted a collective focus towards boosting an inclusive environment where women can thrive professionally. Minister Irani's call to action for the industry to prioritise women's ambition over mere aspiration resonated strongly, setting the tone for future endeavours towards achieving gender equality and empowering women in India and beyond.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

an hour ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

an hour ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

an hour ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

an hour ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

an hour ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

an hour ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

2 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

3 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

19 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Result TUESDAY Draw - Check Winners

    Info6 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Meets Mann Ki Baat Fame German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Grp Capt Nair: Gaganyaan Astronaut Who Fired First Air-Launched BrahMos

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. JP Morgan vice president alleges caste discrimination in Gujarat

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Kerala: In Yet Another Case of Human-Animal Conflict, Elephant Kills Man

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo