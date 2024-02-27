Advertisement

Empowering women's ambition: Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani hasadvocated for a shift in industry focus, urging the transition from women's aspiration to women's ambition during a recent interaction organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Indian Women Network (IWN) in New Delhi. She stressed the importance of formalising women's participation across sectors and the creation of an environment conducive to independent decision-making by women.

Addressing the theme "India’s vision for 2030: Our Engendered Future," Minister Irani highlighted the need for a paradigm shift in societal perceptions of women's roles. She stressed that while women are already integral to the workforce, it is essential to empower them to strive for ambitious goals and take on leadership roles in various industries.

Global gender initiative

Irani highlighted the recent launch of the "Alliance for Global Good – Gender equity and equality," an initiative aimed at promoting gender equality worldwide. This alliance, inaugurated by the Minister during the Davos summit, is dedicated to sharing best practices and investing in solutions to enhance women's access to better health, education, and economic opportunities globally.

Furthermore, Irani outlined the country's focus on advocating for gender justice on the global stage. She emphasised how India has made an economic case for gender justice, citing examples of initiatives focused on health, education, and economic empowerment for women. The Minister stressed the importance of supporting women in the workplace and nurturing women-owned enterprises, particularly in startups and the MSME sector, as notable steps toward boosting financial independence and empowerment.



Gender parity dialogue

Moderated by Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, the session provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss strategies for realising gender parity within their respective sectors. Panellists, including figures like Deepak Shetty, Shradha Suri Marwah, Madhav Singhania, Puneet Kaura, and Nandini Chaudhry, shared their perspectives on encouraging women's participation and advancing gender equity in the industry.



The discussions highlighted a collective focus towards boosting an inclusive environment where women can thrive professionally. Minister Irani's call to action for the industry to prioritise women's ambition over mere aspiration resonated strongly, setting the tone for future endeavours towards achieving gender equality and empowering women in India and beyond.