OPINION

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Sony enters a painful new M&A season in India

The Japanese giant's retreat from the deal cut in late 2021 spares it from a tricky partner.

Pranav KiranPranav Kiran
Zee-Sony Merger Fails
Zee-Sony Merger Fails | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Hunger Games. It is difficult viewing. Sony is walking away from an agreed merger to combine its India unit with $3 billion broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises to create a television powerhouse in the fast-growing emerging market. It follows a disagreement over who would lead the enlarged entity. The Japanese giant's retreat from the deal cut in late 2021 spares it from a tricky partner and throws open a media war.

Like other multinationals, Sony was willing to look through some governance red flags to get a deal done in India. Its agreement with the top broadcaster, for example, followed a call by U.S. investor Invesco to overhaul Zee's board to improve corporate governance, and Sony was prepared to allow Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra’s son Punit Goenka to hang on as managing director and CEO.

There was a limit to its tolerance, however. Things soured after India's regulator in August barred Goenka and Chandra from holding positions in Zee company boards on allegations that they were actively involved in diverting company funds. The ban was later lifted by an Indian tribunal and both men have denied any wrongdoing, but too much reputational damage, at least in Sony's eyes, was done.

Abandoning the deal is probably a smart move. The PlayStation maker will avoid repeating the Indian M&A mistakes of its compatriots including pharma company Daiichi Sankyo, whose acquisition of Ranbaxy soured because of governance issues. Yet India’s media and entertainment industry was relying on mega-mergers for a fillip. Although digital revenue will be bigger than TV by 2025, EY estimates, companies are struggling to profit from their streaming apps. Zee has barely grown its revenue in the last five financial years and its EBITDA margin has eroded to less than 14% in the financial year ended March 2023 from 32% in 2019.

The aborted deal was one of two big transactions that would have helped everyone turn a corner. The Sony-Zee union, plus a deal in the works between Disney's India business and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' entertainment unit, would have consolidated nearly 70% of the TV advertising market in two companies, according to Elara analyst Karan Taurani. Antitrust concerns aside, the new enlarged entities would have had better-pricing power with advertisers and faced less cutthroat pressure to serve up expensive new streaming content.

Sony’s failed merger with Zee will have some collateral damage for its peers. It jeopardises up to $1.4 billion in payments for cricket broadcast rights from Zee to Disney between 2024 and 2027, according to Emkay Research analyst Pulkit Chawla. It also throws up the possibility that everyone will go back to the M&A drawing board. Invesco had tried to broker a deal between Reliance and Zee before Sony stepped up. Indian media M&A is not for the faint-hearted.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:56 IST

