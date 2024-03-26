×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

South Korea's consumer confidence slumps due to rising food cost

The consumer sentiment index fell to 100.7 in March from 101.9 in February, posting the biggest monthly drop since October.

Reported by: Business Desk
Inflation
Inflation | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Food price worries: Consumer confidence in South Korea experienced a decline in March, primarily due to concerns surrounding escalating food prices, as indicated by a survey conducted by the central bank. This decline, the steepest since October, was reflected in the Consumer Sentiment Index, which dropped from 101.9 in February to 100.7.

Anticipated price increase

The survey revealed a shift in consumers' expectations regarding inflation over the next year, with a rise from 3.0 per cent to 3.2 per cent, marking the first increase in five months. Notably, 63.4 per cent of respondents attributed this anticipated inflation to higher agricultural prices, a significant jump from the previous month's 51.5 per cent.

South Korea witnessed a surge in consumer inflation in February following three consecutive months of moderation, largely driven by supply-side pressures stemming from increased agricultural prices. These developments come just ahead of the country's legislative election.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

a minute ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

2 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar BO Day 4

2 minutes ago
Board Exams

TN SSLC Exam Begins Today

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

4 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

4 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

7 minutes ago
AAP Protest

India News Live

10 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

11 minutes ago
Eli Noyes

Eli Noyes Dies

12 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

12 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

13 minutes ago
Declan Rice

Rice ready for England

13 minutes ago
The cop, who has been identified as Jonathan, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital

NYPD Cop Dead

15 minutes ago
Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam

Yami On Motherhood

22 minutes ago
Stock market news

Stock market today

25 minutes ago
Maruti penguin

Meet Penguin 'Maruti'

35 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 15 hours ago

  4. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo