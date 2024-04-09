×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

South Korea to invest $6.94 billion in AI technology by 2027

Reported by: Business Desk
South Korea flag
South Korea flag | Image:Pixabay
Maintaining leading AI position: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced on Tuesday that the country will be investing 9.4 trillion won ($6.94 billion) in artificial intelligence by 2027, as part of its strategy to maintain a leading global position in advanced semiconductor chip technology.

This investment plan also includes the establishment of a separate 1.4 trillion won fund aimed at nurturing AI semiconductor companies. South Korea's initiative comes in response to similar efforts by other nations, including the United States, China, and Japan, to bolster their semiconductor supply chains domestically.

Semiconductors play a pivotal role in South Korea's export-oriented economy, with chip exports reaching a 21-month high of $11.7 billion in March, constituting nearly one-fifth of the country's total exports.

President Yoon described the current landscape of semiconductor competition as an "industrial war" and underlined the importance of national efforts to excel in this critical sector.

The planned investments and establishment of the fund are intended to expand research and development activities focused on AI chips, such as artificial neural processing units (NPUs) and next-generation high-bandwidth memory chips. Additionally, South Korean authorities will promote the advancement of next-generation artificial general intelligence (AGI) and safety technologies beyond existing models.

President Yoon has set ambitious goals for South Korea to become one of the top three countries in AI technology, including chips, and to capture a 10 per cent or more share of the global system semiconductor market by 2030. He expressed confidence that South Korea would pave the way for a new era in semiconductor innovation, particularly in AI chips, akin to its dominance in memory chips over the past three decades.

Addressing concerns about potential disruptions to the semiconductor supply chain, President Yoon acknowledged the limited impact of the recent earthquake in Taiwan, a key semiconductor manufacturing hub. Nevertheless, he urged thorough preparedness for any future uncertainties in this regard.

(With Reuters inputs)

