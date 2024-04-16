Advertisement

Southeast Asian markets: Southeast Asian markets saw a lacklustre performance on Tuesday, with escalating tensions in the Middle East and speculation of a delay in US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts leading to a stronger dollar. This, in turn, prompted investors to shy away from riskier emerging market assets.

Currencies in Focus

The South Korean won, Philippine peso, and Malaysian ringgit were among the most affected, each falling between 0.2 per cent and 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, stocks in Singapore, Taiwan, and the Philippines experienced declines of more than 1 per cent.

Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Market expectations for near-term Fed interest rate cuts diminished following last week's data showing a higher-than-expected increase in US consumer prices for March. The Fed's recent shift to a more hawkish stance, as reflected in the March meeting minutes, led investors to price in a rate cut in September instead of June.

Impact of Rising Oil Prices

The recent spike in oil prices has raised concerns, particularly for countries like the Philippines, whose inflation basket is sensitive to such increases. Despite this, Barclays analysts suggest that the impact on most of emerging Asia's GDP growth would be relatively modest.

Looking ahead, investors are eagerly awaiting China's first-quarter gross domestic product data for insights into the world's second-largest economy. In Vietnam, the dong depreciated to its lowest level on record amid political uncertainty and leadership changes.

(with Reuters inputs)