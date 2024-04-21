Advertisement

Cancer in Spices: Hong Kong and Singapore's food regulators have sounded the alarm regarding the presence of a "cancer-causing" substance in certain spice products from MDH and Everest, according to media reports. The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong flagged three spice items from MDH and one from Everest for containing ethylene oxide, a pesticide classified as a 'Group 1 carcinogen' by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

MDH, Everest products recalled

The affected MDH products include Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Masala, and Curry Powder, while Everest's Fish Curry Masala was also identified. The CFS has initiated recalls and instructed vendors to cease sales of these products after tests revealed the presence of ethylene oxide exceeding permissible limits.



While both MDH and Everest Foods are yet to respond to the regulators' claims, the CFS has emphasised that food containing pesticide residue can only be sold if it does not pose health risks. Violations may result in fines and imprisonment.

Singapore spice recall

Similarly, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of Everest's Fish Curry Masala due to ethylene oxide levels surpassing permitted thresholds. The SFA has directed the importer to recall the affected products, emphasising that ethylene oxide, though used in spice sterilisation, is unfit for consumption and long-term exposure can lead to health issues.



Both regulatory bodies have advised against consuming the affected products and urged those with health concerns to seek medical advice. Ethylene oxide, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency, is recognised as a human carcinogen, underscoring the importance of minimising exposure to this substance.