SpiceJet finalises lease deal for 10 aircraft to enhance summer capacity

SpiceJet aircraft addition: SpiceJet has finalised lease agreements for ten aircraft as part of its efforts to enhance capacity in preparation for the upcoming flying summer schedule. “The additional aircraft will enable the airline to meet the growing demand for air travel, particularly during the busy summer months,” the company said.

SpiceJet has received three airframes as part of recent settlement agreements, further strengthening its fleet capabilities, said the company release, adding that these settlements with key aircraft lessors have also resulted in savings of Rs 685 crore for the airline,” the release added.

On March 7, SpiceJet had announced the successful resolution of a $49.8 million dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd. The settlement resulted in savings of $48 million for SpiceJet and the acquisition of two airframes. SpiceJet has also resolved an $11.2 million dispute with aircraft leasing firm Cross Ocean Partners, resulting in the transfer of an airframe and an engine to the airline.

Moreover, SpiceJet and Celestial Aviation, a subsidiary of AerCap, mutually settled their $29.9 million dispute, resulting in a saving of Rs 235 crore for SpiceJet. “SpiceJet remains steadfast in its mission to serve the Indian aviation sector and looks forward to continuing its growth trajectory while delivering unparalleled value and convenience to passengers across the country,” said the statement.

