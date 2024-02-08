SpiceJet gets BSE's in‐principle nod for Rs 2,242 crore fund infusion

Advertisement

Market boost for SpiceJet: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Monday announced that it has received in‐principle approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for issuance of equity shares and warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis. The BSE nod is being seen as a shot in arm for the airline company, which has been at the receiving end of several issues, including business-related concerns.

“This approval marks a significant milestone for the company and paves the way for a new fund infusion of Rs 2,242 crore. The in‐principle approval from BSE allows SpiceJet to proceed with the process of fund infusion, providing the airline with the necessary financial impetus for its growth initiatives. The approval comes on the heels of SpiceJetʹs successful 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on January 10, where the members overwhelmingly approved the proposal for a fund infusion of Rs 2,242 crore,” the airline said in its communique.

Advertisement

Shot in the arm

The communique quoted SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh saying that the in‐principle approval from BSE for the fund infusion is a crucial step for SpiceJet. “ It is significant as we embark on a journey to enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position in the Indian aviation sector,” Singh said.

Advertisement

“We believe the fund infusion will open new avenues for SpiceJet, enabling us to capitalise on potential opportunities and contribute to the growth of the aviation sector in India,” Singh was quoted as to having said. A significant portion of the fund infusion will be utilised to fuel the airline’s growth, expand its network, bring grounded planes back into operation and position SpiceJet as a more resilient and competitive player in the aviation industry, the communique said.