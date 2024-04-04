×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

SpiceJet introduces non-stop Hyderabad-Ayodhya flights

Delhi-Pakyong route has been resumed and will be operational five days a week, while the Kolkata-Pakyong flight will operate daily.

Reported by: Business Desk
SpiceJet
SpiceJet | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Flights to Ayodhya: SpiceJet has launched non-stop flights from Hyderabad to Ayodhya, further enhancing connectivity to this sacred destination.

The airline has resumed operations to Pakyong in Sikkim from Delhi and Kolkata, effective March 31, 2024, said a statement. The Delhi-Pakyong route will be operational five days a week, while the Kolkata-Pakyong flight will operate daily. The Hyderabad-Ayodhya flight will operate thrice a week.

Advertisement

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are happy to enhance connectivity to Ayodhya and Pakyong ahead of the forthcoming peak travel season. With an expanding fleet, we are poised to launch new routes and reinstate services on key ones,” Maharshi

“SpiceJet remains steadfast in providing seamless travel experiences to our passengers by enhancing domestic operations and fostering regional connectivity across India,” said Maharshi. 

Advertisement

These newly inaugurated flights reflect SpiceJet's commitment to fortifying its network and offering enhanced connectivity options to travellers during peak travel periods. The increased accessibility on these routes will cater to residents, tourists, and pilgrims alike.

The airline will deploy a mix of Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft to serve these routes, ensuring efficient and comfortable travel experiences for passengers.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Subhash Ghai

Yash In Ramayana?

a few seconds ago
Rishabh Pant vs KKR

Rishabh Pant on DRS

2 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting on DC loss

5 minutes ago
"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

CJI Chandrachud

5 minutes ago
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi

Crisis For Congress

8 minutes ago
Japan will issue e-visa to Indians

Japan E-Visa Process

14 minutes ago
Union Minister Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

21 minutes ago
Community Notes

X community notes India

22 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant fined by BCCI

Pant fined Rs 24 lakh

22 minutes ago
Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad on IND star

23 minutes ago
Ayesha Khan file photo

Ayesha Slams Paps

26 minutes ago
Summer

Ways To Remove Tan

27 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Dev On Trans Community

27 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Slams Cong

32 minutes ago
UK PM Rishi Sunak conducts impromptu press address outside No 10

Sunak's Party Defeat

34 minutes ago
Stock market

Stock market

38 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

40 minutes ago
Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024

Manoj Tiwary slams RCB

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  2. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News16 hours ago

  5. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo