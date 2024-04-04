Advertisement

Flights to Ayodhya: SpiceJet has launched non-stop flights from Hyderabad to Ayodhya, further enhancing connectivity to this sacred destination.

The airline has resumed operations to Pakyong in Sikkim from Delhi and Kolkata, effective March 31, 2024, said a statement. The Delhi-Pakyong route will be operational five days a week, while the Kolkata-Pakyong flight will operate daily. The Hyderabad-Ayodhya flight will operate thrice a week.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are happy to enhance connectivity to Ayodhya and Pakyong ahead of the forthcoming peak travel season. With an expanding fleet, we are poised to launch new routes and reinstate services on key ones,” Maharshi

“SpiceJet remains steadfast in providing seamless travel experiences to our passengers by enhancing domestic operations and fostering regional connectivity across India,” said Maharshi.

These newly inaugurated flights reflect SpiceJet's commitment to fortifying its network and offering enhanced connectivity options to travellers during peak travel periods. The increased accessibility on these routes will cater to residents, tourists, and pilgrims alike.

The airline will deploy a mix of Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft to serve these routes, ensuring efficient and comfortable travel experiences for passengers.

