SpiceJet's financial revival: In a move to navigate turbulent times, SpiceJet has secured over Rs 900 crore in funding this month, signalling a robust effort to bolster its financial standing.

An internal communication to senior staff members on Monday revealed that the airline's substantial bank balance now exceeds Rs 900 crore, with Rs 160 crore acquired through the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

Amidst ongoing challenges, SpiceJet has successfully garnered approximately Rs 1,000 crore under the ECLGS, with the most recent tranche attributed to Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh's personal fund infusion. Singh, at the helm of the no-frills carrier, has injected Rs 200 crore out of the Rs 500 crore pledged last year, bringing the total funds raised by the airline to over Rs 1,100 crore in the past three months.

Importance of prudent spending

Last week, the carrier confirmed the receipt of the first tranche, amounting to Rs 744 crore, as part of the total of Rs 2,250 crore mobilised through preferential issuance of securities. Singh, during a meeting with senior officials, underscored the importance of prudent spending and committed to personally overseeing major expenditures.

SpiceJet's priorities moving forward include fleet upgrades, optimising on-time performance, and implementing cost-cutting measures to streamline operations. Presently operating with around 40 planes, the airline is eyeing additional funds to fortify its financial position, especially considering its expressed interest in bidding for bankrupt Go First.

While the carrier's stocks experienced a marginal rise to Rs 61.90 apiece in morning trade on the BSE, SpiceJet is confronted with a stringent directive of 'perform or perish' as part of its revival strategy. In 2023, the airline transported 83.90 lakh passengers, securing a 5.5 per cent domestic market share, amidst challenges including legal woes and a recent Rs 30 lakh fine imposed by aviation regulator DGCA for rostering lapses in low visibility conditions.

(with PTI inputs)