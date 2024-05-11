Advertisement

MDH, Everest fallout: The Spices Board has issued comprehensive guidelines for exporters to prevent ethylene oxide (EtO), a carcinogenic chemical, contamination in the products shipped from India amid questions raised by certain countries over the quality of these goods.

According to the Spice Board guidelines, exporters must avoid the use of EtO in spices as a sterilising or fumigating agent or any other application; and ensure that transporters, storage/warehouses, packaging material suppliers do not use this chemical at any stage.

The global spice industry is undergoing a major transformation with stringent guidelines being implemented to ensure the safety and quality of spice products. In response to recent bans on popular brands in Hong Kong and Singapore due to ethylene oxide (EtO) contamination, exporters are now mandated to adopt comprehensive measures throughout the supply chain.

These measures include rigorous testing of raw materials, processing aids, and finished goods for EtO contamination, with any detection prompting immediate root cause analysis and preventive actions. The alternative sterilisation methods like steam sterilisation and irradiation, approved by food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Moreover, strict protocols are in place to mitigate microbial contaminants and mycotoxins, ensuring spices and herbs meet acceptable safety standards. Special attention is directed towards preventing cross-contamination and maintaining product integrity from processing to packaging and transportation.

India, a major player in the spice export market, is taking a leading role in implementing these guidelines, given its significant contribution to the global spice trade. In 2023-24, India's spice exports totaled $4.25 billion, highlighting its pivotal role in the industry. With the global spice trade valued at $35 billion in 2023, countries like China dominate the export market. Key exports include chilli powder, ginger, turmeric, and garlic, according to data from the economic think tank GTRI.

(With PTI inputs)