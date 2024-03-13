×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Spotify trials full music videos, aiming to rival YouTube

Spotify's objective with this initiative is to expand its user base, aiming for a lofty goal of reaching 1 billion users by 2030.

Reported by: Business Desk
Spotify tests videos
Spotify tests videos | Image:Pexels
Spotify tests videos: Spotify, the Swedish music streaming giant, is set to test the inclusion of full-length music videos in a select beta launch for its premium subscribers. This move marks a step into a realm long dominated by YouTube, the video-sharing platform, for nearly twenty years.

The availability of music videos will be restricted to premium users in several countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy, and others, starting this Wednesday. Spotify's objective with this initiative is to expand its user base, aiming for a lofty goal of reaching 1 billion users by 2030.

 

Image credit: Pexels


 

Despite its aspirations, Spotify faces stiff competition from rivals such as Apple Music and YouTube, which offer free access to a vast library of music videos. The rollout will feature a limited selection of music videos, encompassing popular tracks from global sensations like Ed Sheeran to beloved local artists like Aluna.

This move follows Spotify's introduction of "clips" last year, short vertical videos uploaded directly by artists. The platform has been diversifying its content offerings, including podcasts and audiobooks, in a bid to attract a broader audience.

In February, Spotify had projected its premium subscriber count to exceed 239 million for the current quarter, surpassing earlier estimates.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

