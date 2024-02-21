Advertisement

Sri Lanka inflation rises: Sri Lanka's consumer price inflation rate surged to 6.5 per cent in January year-on-year from 4.2 per cent in December, driven by a higher tax aimed at meeting targets set under a $2.9 billion IMF programme, official data showed on Wednesday.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), which tracks broader retail price inflation, is released with a 21-day lag every month.

Advertisement

According to the Department of Census and Statistics, food prices rose 4.1 per cent year-on-year in January, up from 1.6 per cent in December, while prices for non-food items increased by 8.5 per cent last month compared to 6.3 per cent in December.

Financial crisis

Sri Lanka experienced record inflation, peaking at 70 per cent in September 2022, following the worst financial crisis in decades, triggered by a sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves.

The government has implemented various measures to stabilise the economy and manage inflation, including the imposition of higher taxes as part of its agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Advertisement

The surge in inflation poses challenges for Sri Lanka's economy, which is still recovering from the impact of the crisis. Rising prices could further strain household budgets and affect consumer spending, which is crucial for economic growth.

The government will need to closely monitor inflation and take appropriate measures to ensure price stability and support economic recovery.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)