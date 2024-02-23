Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 19:47 IST

StanChart is a permanent work-in-progress

The past year turned out well for the emerging-markets lender on most counts.

Anshuman DagaAnshuman Daga
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered | Image:Standard Chartered
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Show me the money. “The share price is crap.” So said Bill Winters, after the Standard Chartered CEO on Friday announced its highest return on tangible equity (ROTE) in a decade. While getting the Asia-focused bank past its 2023 targets earned the longtime boss a 22% pay hike, he keeps on giving investors reason to wrinkle their noses.

The past year turned out well for the emerging-markets lender on most counts. Revenue grew 13%, helped by net interest income swelled by rising interest rates. That helped the bank’s pre-tax profit jump 27%, ahead of market estimates. Fourth-quarter performance was marred by a $150 million charge related to the value of its stake in China Bohai Bank, but the bank had already taken a bigger writedown in the preceding quarter on the same holding. Meanwhile, a $1 billion buyback, a dividend hike and a 10% ROTE – the bank’s best performance in about a decade – explains why StanChart’s London-listed shares rose a decidedly non-crap 8% in a flat market.

Advertisement

Had Winters followed up his decent 2023 with some encouraging forecasts, StanChart wouldn’t deserve to trade at around half its 2024 tangible book value. But while he set a 12% ROTE target for 2026, the bank is no longer sticking to its previously flagged 11% target for 2024. He also scaled back a revenue growth target for this year in an environment of falling interest rates.

At 63% of income, costs remain high for an Asia-focused bank. StanChart’s presence in over 50 markets worldwide and a large staff of about 80,000 staff is another reason for investors to grumble, and there’s scope for Winters to be bolder. No wonder newly inducted chief financial officer, Diego De Giorgi, a former investment banker, is now targeting expense savings of $1.5 billion to simplify the group – though this will also involve costs of $1.5 billion.

Advertisement

For shareholders who have endured similar underwhelming objectives during Winters’ nine-year reign, it all feels a bit like déjà vu. Granted, Winters has repaired the bank’s finances, and boosted its lucrative wealth management business. But it’s all very well for the CEO to complain that perceptions of StanChart’s complexity and its sprawl are a big drag on its stock price, and for Chair José Viñals to gripe that the shares don’t reflect the progress the bank is making. Their bank needs to stop giving investors reason to be disgruntled.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

2 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

3 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

4 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

5 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

5 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

19 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

21 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: Students Protest Against APS' Principal over Boy's Suicide

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Masked Robbers Allegedly Loot ‘Satta’ in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri | Video

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. StanChart is a permanent work-in-progress

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Paytm bank removed from list of authorised banks to buy FASTags

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. RBI explores global platforms to boost foreign access to Indian bonds

    Economy News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo