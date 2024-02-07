Advertisement

Reap as you shall sow: Barely an hour before the speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, socialite and businessman Suhel Seth took on Rasna India CEO, Piruz Khambata highlighting that the super rich being taxed was a justified move as corporate houses in India are driving profitability by utlising government incentives.

“If you are making money in India then you should be ready to pay the taxes and contribute towards building the country,” Seth said. “You cannot wear patriotism on your sleeve and then pay your taxes to Fiji,” quipped Seth, while participating in a pre-Budget panel discussion on Republic Business, moderated by Republic Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

In response to Khambata’s projection that the levy of high taxes was discouraging investors from focussing on India, Seth said global companies in sectors ranging from Information Technology to automobile were betting big on India and its prowess to become a developed economy.

“Be it aviation, pharma, or automobile sector, we have the global bigwigs ready to invest in India. The AtmaNirbhar and Make in India slogan of the Prime Minister has instilled confidence in investors,” Seth said. He said sustainability-led growth and India’s ‘Energy Transition Goal’ was being supported by the domestic industry.

Earlier Khambata claimed that high taxation is driving out businesses out of India.

“Due to the high taxation rates, people are shying away from making in India. If India is planning to have more industry, it should reconsider tax for those manufacturing here,” Khambata said.

Citing the recent “India Economic Report” issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Seth said entrepreneurship training to over 20 lakh individuals has been provided between 2018 - 2023.